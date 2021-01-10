Maha: Bomb-making items seized from Naxal hideout in Gondia

Gunpowder, nails, glass, wire andother explosive-making materials were seized on Sundayafternoon from a Naxal hideout in Bharnoli forest in ArjuniMorgaon tehsil of Gondia, police said.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of localpolice, C-60 commandos and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squadpersonnel, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarnisaid.

''We have recovered a container of 10 kilogramscapacity, iron nails, glass, wire, black gunpowder etc. A casehas been registered with Keshori police station and furtherprobe is on,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)