Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.5 lakh health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase: Rajasthan govt

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Sunday said that around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers have been included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that is starting from January 16 and they will be administered 'Covishield' vaccine against the virus.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:09 IST
4.5 lakh health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase: Rajasthan govt
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Sunday said that around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers have been included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that is starting from January 16 and they will be administered 'Covishield' vaccine against the virus. The first phase of vaccination in Rajasthan will take place at 282 session sites. All the preparations have been completed by the health department for the vaccination, the Minister informed.

Providing all the details about the vaccination in a press briefing organised at the conference hall of Swasthya Bhawan, Sharma said storage of COVID vaccine will be done in three districts having air connectivity namely Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur. Arrangements have been done to keep the vaccine at 2 to 8 degrees. "There are three COVID vaccine stores at the state-level, seven at the divisional level and 34 vaccine stores at the district level. 2,444 cold chain points are functional at the community and primary health centres. The facility of 104 and 108 ambulances will be available at the vaccination centres to prevent any adverse effects during the vaccination," he said.

Moreover, 5,626 vaccination teams have been trained, along with 3689 government medical institutions and 2,969 health institutions in the private sector have been identified for the first phase of vaccination. COVIN software has been uploaded in 3736 health institutions which will be used as the session place. The Health Minister said that arrangements for the treatment of potential adverse effects post vaccination have been ensured at all the places of vaccination session.

He said that the chief secretary has reviewed the preparations for vaccination with all the district collectors and other district level officers through video conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...

Uttarakhand: Human chain formed to demand widening of road

Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on Sunday demanding the widening of 19 km long road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat. A resident said that he is part of an indefinite f...

Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Aj...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021