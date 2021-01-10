Punjab Govt launches E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system

The Punjab government on Sunday launched E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system, informed the state Information and Public Relations Department. Highlighting the main aspects of the system, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that E-Daakhil has been developed under the new Consumer Protection Act 2019 envisages filling of consumer disputes electronically to Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The portal will provide online e-filling of the consumer dispute to the state commission or any of the 20 district commissions in the state. The department has also set up consumer helpline number and mediation cell at Punjab State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and 20 District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions to address the grievances.

He said all e-commerce transactions, product liability and misleading advertisements will fall under the ambit of this act. (ANI)

