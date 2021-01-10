Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Govt launches E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system

The Punjab government on Sunday launched E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system, informed the state Information and Public Relations Department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:17 IST
Punjab Govt launches E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Sunday launched E-Daakhil portal to streamline grievances redressal system, informed the state Information and Public Relations Department. Highlighting the main aspects of the system, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that E-Daakhil has been developed under the new Consumer Protection Act 2019 envisages filling of consumer disputes electronically to Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The portal will provide online e-filling of the consumer dispute to the state commission or any of the 20 district commissions in the state. The department has also set up consumer helpline number and mediation cell at Punjab State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and 20 District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions to address the grievances.

He said all e-commerce transactions, product liability and misleading advertisements will fall under the ambit of this act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty.Fire dep...

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.Circle Officer Mahendra Pal S...

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021