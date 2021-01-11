Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 04:09 IST
Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week. "We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

BCBSA, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care coverage for one in three Americans, said "in light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy." JPMorgan Chase said Sunday it will pause all contributions from its political action committee for at least the next six months, saying "the focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later."

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave $1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley. "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united," wrote Candi Wolff, who heads Citi's global government affairs team.

A Walmart Inc spokesman said it conducts a review after every election cycle to "examine and adjust our political giving strategy. As we conduct our review over the coming months we will factor last week’s events into our process." Other companies, including Ford Motor Co, said they have made no decisions about changes to giving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says leader Kim elected as general secretary of ruling party -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers Party, state media KCNA said on Monday, taking over the title from his late father in a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his po...

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol -lawmaker

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesdays deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday. The Justice ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sources

The United States plans to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, three sources familiar with the matter said, a move that diplomats and aid groups worry could complicate efforts to combat the worlds largest h...

Britain's Sunak says higher interest rates could lift cost of repaying govt debt -report

British minister Rishi Sunak expressed concern that higher interest rates might one day jack up the cost of servicing government debt, in comments published on Sunday. Government borrowing must be held in check as record low interest rates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021