South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talks

South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talksReuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-01-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 07:09 IST
President Moon Jae-in said on Monday South Korea will try to make a breakthrough in inter-Korean ties and a stalemate between North Korea and the United States.
During his New Year's address, Moon also said the coronavirus pandemic could expand inter-Korea cooperation, facilitating future unification.
South Korea's resolve to continue dialogue with the North remains unchanged, said Moon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- New Year's
- Moon
- North Korea
- Moon Jae-in
- South Korea's
- inter-Korean
ALSO READ
Sydney awaits verdict on New Year's Eve festivities as COVID-19 outbreak grows
Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year's ball
Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home
Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home
Mired in crises, North Korea's Kim to open big party meeting