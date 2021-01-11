Left Menu
Farmers' protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted

The Delhi Police on Monday informed that Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to the national capital due to ongoing farmer protests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Monday informed that Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to the national capital due to ongoing farmer protests. People have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, Bhopra and Loni borders.

Besides this, the Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh have also been closed. Police have suggested commuters from Haryana to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. The traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

"Traffic Alert Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take an alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. It also informed about alternate routes for entering Haryana and the available open borders to the state are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

