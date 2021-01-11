Pompeo says intends to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen's Houthi movement, as a foreign terrorist organization.

"I also intend to designate three of Ansarallahs leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists", he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)