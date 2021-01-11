Pompeo says intends to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Pompeo says intends to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror groupReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:03 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen's Houthi movement, as a foreign terrorist organization.
"I also intend to designate three of Ansarallahs leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists", he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Department of State
- Houthi
- Yemen
- U.S.
- Congress
- State
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
Nashville blast investigation leads U.S. agents to suburban home
U.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge
UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, U.S., Indo-Pacific region
UPDATE 2-U.S. government heads toward chaotic end to 2020 as Trump fights Congress
FACTBOX-What happens if the U.S. government runs out of money on Monday?