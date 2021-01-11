Maha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped in Nashik, 7 held

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly gang-raped in Maharashtra's Nashik districtfollowing which police have arrested five men and a woman, apolice official said on Monday.

A minor boy has also been detained in connection withthe incident took place on Saturday in Nashik Road area, hesaid.

When the victim's parents returned home after work onSaturday night, they did not find their daughter in the house.

Later, while searching for her, they found her cryingon the terrace of a nearby building, the official from NashikRoad police station said.

When the parents asked her why she was crying, thegirl informed them about the incident following which theylodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police nabbed five men,aged 19 to 29 years, and a minor boy in the wee hours ofSunday, the official said.

They also arrested a woman, who allegedly helped theaccused in the crime, he said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the districtcivil hospital, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused underrelevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protectionof Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

