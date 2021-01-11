Left Menu
Various parliamentary committees scheduled to meet today

Parliamentary committees of various ministries are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss matters and issues related to their departments.

11-01-2021
Parliamentary committees of various ministries are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss matters and issues related to their departments. According to the official schedule of Lok Sabha, the parliamentary committee on agriculture is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the evidence of representatives of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying in connection with the examination of the subject "Status of veterinary services and availability of animal vaccine in the country".

The parliamentary committee on welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will also meet to discuss evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. "The briefing will be on the role of educational institutions including central universities, engineering colleges, IITs, medical institutes and Central Board of Secondary Education in the socio-economic development of Scheduled Caster and Scheduled Tribes, with special reference to pre and post metric scholarship including external scholarships provided to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes," the schedule said.

In the meeting of the parliamentary committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, the representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and public sector units will brief the committee on "Contract management and transparency in procurement procedures in Oil PSUs with specific reference to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)." Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs is also scheduled to hold a meeting today.

