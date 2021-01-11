Left Menu
Extremely disappointed with negotiation process between Govt & farmers, situation very delicate: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders. What is going on

The Supreme Court Monday said it is "extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders. ''What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws'', a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the Centre. "We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process".

"We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.

"This is a very delicate situation," the bench said, adding, "There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial".

