Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea to declare all child marriages in Delhi as void: HC seeks AAP govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:05 IST
Plea to declare all child marriages in Delhi as void: HC seeks AAP govt stand

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea to declare all child marriages performed in the national capital as void ab initio (to be treated as invalid from the outset).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by a woman who has also sought to nullify her marriage which was allegedly performed when she was a minor. The court also issued notice to her father, brother and the man she was married to seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.

The woman, represented by advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, has challenged a provision of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act which makes a wedding of minors voidable only at the option of either of the parties who was a child at the time of the event.

The petitioner has sought a declaration from the court that every child marriage performed in the state should be void ab-initio.

Mir, during the hearing, told the bench that his client was staying at an undisclosed location as she apprehended that her family would force her to agree to the child marriage which was performed in April 2010 when she was a minor.

The petitioner, also represented by advocates Gurpreet Singh, Mohit D Ram, Bakul Jain and Jatin Sethi, further claims that the person to whom she was married when she was a minor was the son of her maternal aunt.

The woman, who claims to be born on December 10, 1993, has contended that when her marriage was performed in April 2010 she had no option but to give her consent as at that time she was awaiting her class 10 results and could not go against her parents wish.

The woman, who takes private tuitions for specially abled students, said she was residing peacefully with her parents till November 19, 2020 when the person to whom she was married to as a child came with his parents to take her to Gujarat with them.

When she objected, she was allegedly beaten up by her brother in front of everyone at the behest of the man she was married. Subsequently, she escaped from her home on November 20, 2020 and is in hiding ever since, the petition has said and has also sought protection for the woman from respondent 2 and her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt should leave its stubborn attitude, resolve farmers' issues: BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait has said the central government should abandon its stubborn attitude and resolve the issues of farmers through dialogue.Speaking to reporters at the BKU headquarters at Sisoli near here on Sunda...

Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralysed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has now led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination a...

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.Investigators at Moscow-based cybe...

Ind vs Aus: Don't condone racial abuse, we are with Indian team, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Monday said that Cricket Australia and his team did not condone any sought of racial abuse and it was disappointing to see that happen. He added that the Australian players wanted this to stop and stood with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021