Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining riverine ecology.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said every hydroelectric project HEP irrespective of the date of its commission is under an obligation to release minimum water downstream This is a mandate of Sustainable Development which is part of the right to life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:27 IST
Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining riverine ecology.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said every hydroelectric project (HEP) irrespective of the date of its commission is under an obligation to release minimum water downstream "This is a mandate of 'Sustainable Development' which is part of the right to life. Accordingly, the tribunal directed compliance by all the Hydro-Electric Projects (HEPs), including in States of Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal (North Region), Assam and Jammu & Kashmir," the bench said.

Environmental flow describes the quantity, timing, and quality of water flows required to sustain freshwater and estuarine ecosystems and the human livelihoods and wellbeing that depend on these ecosystems.

The tribunal junked the submission of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation seeking exemption from releasing water to maintain 15 per cent e-flow (the quantity and timing of water that is essential for the river to perform its ecological functions) during the lean period.

"We do not find any substance in this submission. The mandate of 'Sustainable Development' has to be complied. We do not see any hurdle in doing so. Whatever changes are required for the purpose can certainly be done. "Technical and/or commercial limitations cannot be a ground to ignore the mandate of law. No business or commercial interest can override the requirement of maintaining riverine ecology," the bench said.

The green panel noted that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has not filed any report even though a period of nine months has passed since its direction.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal Pradesh resident Vijay Kumar seeking enforcement of requirement of releasing minimum water downstream by the HEPs in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Schools shut as Madrid clears record snow ahead of cold spell

Schools in Madrid were closed on Monday while most trains and flights resumed as the Spanish capital tried to return to some form of normalcy after a huge snow storm on the weekend. While many in Madrid enjoyed the rare snow fall, skiing ri...

Ocado warns product availability being impacted by COVID-hit suppliers

British online supermarket Ocado has become the first major food retailer to warn that the availability of some products is being impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related staff absences in its supply chain. Deaths from the virus have now excee...

Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, January 11 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,715 more people w...

Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralysed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has now led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021