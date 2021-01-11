Two Jaish-e-Mohammad overground workers held in J-K's Pulwama: Police

Security forces on Monday arrested two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora area who are involved in providing shelter, support and logistics,'' a police official said.

He said the arrested persons were also transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in Awantipora and Tral areas of the district and passing sensitive information to the JeM terrorists.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh.

The official said incriminating material, including explosive material and ammunition, have been recovered from the arrested duo.

''The arrested terror associates have been in touch with the Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms,'' he said adding that one of the arrested terror associate has also visited Pakistan and met some ''terrorist commanders'' there.

