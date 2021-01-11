Left Menu
WHO's Tedros welcomes Chinese green light for virus origins probe

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:24 IST
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday welcomed news that China had authorised a team of international experts probing the origins of the new coronavirus to come to the country.

"We look forward to working closely with our (Chinese) counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

