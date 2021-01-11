Left Menu
Pollachi sexual assault case: Court grants CBI two-day custody of one accused

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Mahila Court here on Mondayallowed the CBI to take one of the three accused arrestedrecently in connection with the sensational Pollachi sexualassault case into custody for two days.

The CBI had filed a petition on Friday last in thecourt seeking the custody of Haron Paul for five days toinvestigate him to get further details of the case.

He was brought from Gobichettipalayam sub-jail andproduced before the Judge R Nandhindevi Monday morning.

After hearing the plea, the judge granted two days ofcustody and asked to produce him on January 13, based on whichthe sleuths took Paul to an undisclosed location for furtherinvestigation, police said.

The CBI had arrested three people-Arulalandam, AIADMKStudent wing secretary, who has since been expelled from theparty, Bike Babu and Paul- for their alleged involvement inthe sexual harassment case on January 6.

Five people -Thirunavukarasu, Sabarirajan, Manivannan,Vasanthakumar, and Sathish- had already been arrested inconnection with the case and lodged in the Salem jail.

The gang was believed to have sexually harassed andblackmailed a large number of women in Pollachi over a periodof time. The issue triggered a public outrage, prompting theTamil Nadu government to first transfer the case to the CB-CIDpolice and then to the CBI.PTI NVM SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

