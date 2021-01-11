ED conducts raids across 12 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 12 locations in West Bengal in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal from Eastern Coal Field Ltd on Monday, said sources.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:58 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across 12 locations in West Bengal in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal from Eastern Coal Field Ltd on Monday, said sources.
Raids are underway at premises of Anup Majhi alias Lala and officials of Eastern Coal Field. ECIR registered on the base of FIR registered by CBI, said sources.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lala
- The Enforcement Directorate
- West Bengal
- West
- Anup Majhi