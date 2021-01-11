22-year-old held for killing man with hammer

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another person by hitting him multiple times on his head with a hammer in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Govind, had a fallout with the deceased Rahul (32) following a quarrel over a petty issue. The accused killed the victim to take revenge from him, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Rahul was sitting in a park along with his friends. Govind came to the park and attacked Rahul with a hammer, hitting him on his head several times, a senior police officer said.

The victim was then rushed to the Batra Hospital where he was declared brought, he said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Rahul was previously involved in five-six cases different cases, including murder, robbery and theft. His three brothers have also been declared ''Bad Characters'' of the area, the officer said.

About a month back, Rahul and Govind had an altercation over a petty issue. Due to the enmity, Govind killed Rahul, he said.

A case of murder under section 302 of the IPC was registered based on the statement of a witness named Sanjay, who was well known to both the deceased and accused, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), adding that Govind has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)