Charity beyond law by courts is cruelty to others: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:18 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday said it cannot be more charitable than the law as ''charity beyond law was cruelty to others''.

The observation by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh came while dismissing the plea of two IGNOU students who wanted directions to the university to give them grace marks in their biology exam which they had filed.

They were seeking grace marks as both had qualified in the LLB entrance exam of Delhi University, but could not get admission as they had not qualified in their final year biology exam.

They had initially moved the plea for grace marks before a single judge who had dismissed their petition November 25, 2020 and subsequently, they appealed against it before the division bench.

The division bench upheld the single judge decision saying there was no error in it as there were no rules, regulations or law which permitted award of grace marks after students failed in their exam.

''We cannot be more charitable than the law. Charity beyond law is cruelty to others,'' the bench said and dismissed the appeal.

