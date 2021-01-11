Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second dry run for COVID-19 vaccine held amid tight security in Gautam Buddh Nagar

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:08 IST
Second dry run for COVID-19 vaccine held amid tight security in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The second 'dry run' for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday at 75 centres amid tight security, officials said.

The first dry run (or mock drill) for the vaccination had taken place at six centres – three rural and three urban -- in the district on January 5.

''The dry run was conducted successfully at 75 vaccination centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar by the health and the police departments,'' according to a police statement.

''Any shortcomings highlighted during the dry runs are being identified and corrected,'' the statement added.

Four health department officials and two security personnel from the police department were deployed at each vaccination centre, according to the statement.

''A District Vaccine Store (DVS) has been created in the district and 10 police officials, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and eight constables, have been put on security duty to take the vaccine safely to the eight cold chain points (CCPs) in the district. Armed personnel from reserved police lines have also been deployed at the CCP,'' it stated.

Besides, local police stations had deployed a sub-inspector and two constables at vaccination centres in their area, it added. The dry run on Monday was held at 1,500 centres in Uttar Pradesh, where the vaccination drive is scheduled to begin from January 16, according to state government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal slams UP CM over throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Uttar Pradesh. Yogiji, my MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to visit a government schoo...

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over death of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks regarding the deaths of 10 infants due to fire in Bhandara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021