Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee as it's Chairman

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel has nominated Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chairman of the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:18 IST
Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee as it's Chairman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel has nominated Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chairman of the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee. Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) member secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora on January 4 wrote a letter to Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government, urging him to initiate urgent steps for issuance of notification in respect of Justice Mridul.

Justice Mridul, born on November 22, 1962 in a lawyer family, has done L.L.B. in the year 1986 from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, and was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from March 13, 2008 and as a Permanent Judge on May 26, 2009. Enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi on July 24, 1986, Justice Mridul practiced as an advocate, in the High Court of Delhi, Bombay, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

He was appointed as Standing Counsel Union of India in 2004 and senior panel counsel for Union of India in February 2006. He was designated as Senior Advocate in May 2006. He was appointed by the High Court of Delhi as Member in various committees to go into inter alia, the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye- laws, and member of the Committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and resolved the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and R...

Soap campaigns: Bombay High Court restrains Sebamed ad

The Bombay High Court in an interim order on Monday restrained German skincare firm Sebamed from airing or publishing its commercial claiming higher pH levels in beauty soaps of HUL, the FMCG leader said in a statement.The court passed the ...

Putin hosts first post-war talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal tha...

Sebi reviews volatility scan range for option contracts in commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reviewed scan range on volatility for option contracts in commodity derivatives segment amid higher market volatility.In light of the increased market volatility in the recent past, the adequacy of current v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021