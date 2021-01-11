Amid bird flu scare, Goa bans import of birds

The import of birds from otherstates has been banned in Goa in view of the bird flu outbreakin some parts of the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawantsaid on Monday.

He chaired a meeting of the state animal husbandrydepartment to discuss the issue, and said Goa did not have abird flu case as yet.

''I have asked the animal husbandry department toimmediately stop import of birds from neighbouring states as aprecautionary measure,'' he said.

