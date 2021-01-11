Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents of abducted children will be apprised of probe: MP CM

The state government is committed toreunite the abducted or missing children to their families,the chief minister said.Meanwhile, Chouhan also demanded a debate for a parityin the legal age of marriage between both the sexes.There should be a debate on whether the legal age ofmarriage to be raised for women to 21 years from the current18 years.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:21 IST
Parents of abducted children will be apprised of probe: MP CM

Parents of children abducted inMadhya Pradesh will soon be able to track the progress of thecase including the status of investigation by police, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Chouhan also said that due to efforts of the police,various crimes against women have come down by 15 to 50 percent in Madhya Pradesh in the last eight months.

He said the state government has decided that parentsof an abducted child will get an ''Adhikar Patra'' or authorityletter, containing the information about the action taken bythe police towards tracing the child.

He was speaking at a gathering to launch a womenawareness campaign.

''The 'Adhikar Patra'' will have information about thecourse of the action (in a case of abduction) by the policeand the timeframe. As per this arrangement, the family of thekidnapped child will get to discuss the case with the policestation in-charge concerned every 15 days. The sub-divisionalofficer of police (SDOP) concerned will review the case diaryevery 30 days,'' the chief minister said.

It will be ensured that the action is taken as per theapproved checklist, Chouhan said.

He said superintendents of police (SPs) and othersenior officials will review the cases of abducted girls.

''Cases of abducted girls will be studied to check suchcrimes in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is committed toreunite the abducted or missing children to their families,''the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also demanded a debate for a parityin the legal age of marriage between both the sexes.

''There should be a debate on whether the legal age ofmarriage to be raised for women to 21 years from the current18 years. When the marriageable age for men is 21 years thenwhy not the same for women? We should think over it,'' he said.

PTI ADUNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls for constant vigil as Bird flu spread to 10 states

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. Prime Minister Modi also asked ...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could have serious repercussions for peace talks and efforts to combat the worlds largest humanita...

Up to 15,000 National Guard troops authorized to support Biden's inauguration

The National Guard has been authorized to have up to 15,000 troops in Washington D.C. to support President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration later this month, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said on Monday.General Daniel Hokanson told re...

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021