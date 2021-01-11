Prime suspect in Jharkhand beheading case identified: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Mondayclaimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheadingof a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.

The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found inRanchi's Ormanjhi area on January 3.

The prime suspect has been identified as Sheikh Bilal,a resident of Chandwe Basti in Pithoria police station area,and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, Ranchi (Rural)Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam said.

His sketch has been made and anyone providing valuableinformation to nab Bilal will be rewarded and his/her identitywill not be revealed, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)