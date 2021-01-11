Left Menu
CJM, Bar Association file reports before Allahabad HC in Etah lawyer assault case

A sealed envelope from the Uttar Pradesh State Bar Council was also placed before the court Monday.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:38 IST
CJM, Bar Association file reports before Allahabad HC in Etah lawyer assault case

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and the Etah Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Monday filed their reports before the Allahabad HC in connection with an incident wherein the state police had allegedly dragged an Etah lawyer out of his house and assaulted him.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 29 sought a detailed report from the Etah Chief Judicial Magistrate taking cognisance of the incident after a complaint was filed by the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council about the alleged attack. A sealed envelope from the Uttar Pradesh State Bar Council was also placed before the court Monday. The Bar Council made a request to get the entire matter investigated by some independent agency like CBI or Crime Branch of C.I.D. The Bar Council also remitted certain documents to the court including several photographs and a CD.

The court fixed January 19 for next hearing.

The December 29 order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery.

“All the records received from the concerned Chief Judicial Magistrate as well as from the Bar Council be kept in sealed cover,” the court said.

The bench in its December 29 order had mentioned that The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of the Court with a request to take appropriate action in relation to the incident said to have taken place at Etah on December 21.

The letter claimed that Rajendra Sharma, a practicing advocate at Etah, was beaten up and manhandled by the police and his relatives too were harassed and humiliated.

A letter was also been received by the Secretariat of the Chief Justice from the High Court Bar Association relating to the same issue. Certain other advocates had also agitated the cause through e-mail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

