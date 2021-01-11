Allahabad HC asks UP govt counsel to seek info over allegation against pvt schools in Noida

Left Menu
The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government counsel to seek information on allegations that certain private unaided schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar are acting contrary to the decision taken by the state dispensation. The petitioner alleged that some private unaided schools of Gautam Budh Nagar NOIDA are acting contrary to the policy declared by the Uttar Pradesh government.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:57 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government counsel to seek information on allegations that certain private unaided schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar are acting contrary to the decision taken by the state dispensation. Hearing a PIL filed by Praveen Antal and 22 others, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery directed the state counsel to avail necessary information from District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar with regard to the compliance of the state policy, dated July 4, 2020. The court fixed January 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter. According to the petitioner, during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the state government had declared that even if anyone fails to make payment of fees, the student should not be stopped from online learning and on this basis, the student's name cannot be removed from the school register. The petitioner alleged that some private unaided schools of Gautam Budh Nagar (NOIDA) are acting contrary to the policy declared by the Uttar Pradesh government. The petitioner has given certain references in this connection in the petition. Hence, the petitioners requested the court to pass necessary directives in this matter.

