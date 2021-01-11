Prime suspect in Jharkhand beheading case identified: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Mondayclaimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheadingof a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.

The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found inRanchi's Ormanjhi area on January 3.

The prime suspect is from Chandwe Basti in Pithoriapolice station area and a manhunt has been launched to nabhim, Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police Naushad Alamsaid.

The suspect's sketch has been made and anyoneproviding valuable information to nab him will be rewarded andhis/her identity will not be revealed, the officer said.

