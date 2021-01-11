Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:26 IST
A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said. Vigya Devi was a government teacher and posted in Jaipur collectorate on deputation. She was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jaipur. Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said Krishnkant Sharma (19), a neighbour of the deceased woman, had an altercation with her while taking out dogs on the street after which the accused entered her house from rooftop stairs and killed her after tying her hands and legs. The matter came to light when her relatives reached the house in the morning. She was found lying unconscious and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died, police said.

Additional DCP Avanish Kumar said the woman was a widow and her son lives in Bhopal.

