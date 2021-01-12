Man held for molesting passenger in Kolkata Metro train

One person was arrested forallegedly molesting a woman co-passenger in a Metro train inKolkata on Monday, police said.

The man in his early 40s, a resident of Sonapur, wasarrested by personnel of Patuli police station after MetroRailway Police Force nabbed him from Kavi Nazrul station.

Initial probe revealed that the accused had beenstalking the woman, who is a regular commuter from Kavi Nazrulto Esplanade stations.

''He had been making indecent proposals to the womanwhich she had turned down. On Monday, while boarding thetrain, the accused touched her inappropriately after which sheshouted for help and other passengers caught him,'' a policeofficer said.

The accused will be produced at a city court onTuesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)