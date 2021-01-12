First consignment of Covishield vaccines leaves Serum Institute of India for Pune airport ahead of vaccination drive

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Chinese authorities have dispatched rescue workers to a gold mine in the countrys northeast after 22 workers were trapped underground following an explosion, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The accident happened at 2 p.m. local time...
Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world.The parks executive director, Lisa Pe...
The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Bidens Jan. 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Threatened with more violenc...
The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could undermine peace talks and make it harder to feed Yemenis enduring the worlds largest humanit...