Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia under virus emergency in reprieve for embattled PM

The king, which can declare a state of emergency that allows the country to be governed through ordinances that cannot be challenged in court, had in October rejected Muhyiddins request to declare an emergency.King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said at the time that existing laws were sufficient to halt the virus spread.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:15 IST
Malaysia under virus emergency in reprieve for embattled PM

Malaysia's king on Tuesday approved a coronavirus emergency that will suspend parliament at least until August and halt any bids to seek a general election in a political reprieve for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin assured citizens in a televised speech that the emergency was “not a military coup and curfew will not be enforced.” He said his civilian government will remain in charge during the emergency, that will last until August 1 or earlier depending on the situation.

The emergency declaration came as a surprise just a day after Muhyiddin announced that Malaysia's biggest city Kuala Lumpur, the administrative capital Putrajaya and five high-risk states will return to a near-lockdown from Wednesday for two weeks.

It also comes amid threats by the United Malays National Organisation, the largest party in the ruling coalition, to withdraw support from Muhyiddin so an early general election could be held. Many in UMNO are unhappy that the party is playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's own Malay party. Muhyiddin said he will call a general election once the pandemic has eased when it is safe to hold polls. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said most people could understand the need for movement curbs but an emergency declaration appeared overblown as it is unclear how that could help slow the virus spread.

“It's very clearly a political move from the Muhyiddin side to preempt political challenges from both his rivals in his ruling coalition as well as the opposition,'' he said.

Malaysia last declared an emergency in 1969 after bloody racial riots that killed hundreds. The king, which can declare a state of emergency that allows the country to be governed through ordinances that cannot be challenged in court, had in October rejected Muhyiddin's request to declare an emergency.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said at the time that existing laws were sufficient to halt the virus spread. But in a palace statement, the monarch said he took into account public safety and the country's best interest in giving his consent after meeting Muhyiddin late Monday.

Malaysia's virus cases have spiralled from just over 15,000 three months ago to 138,224, including 555 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...

U.S. judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row in the United States, on mental health grounds, based on evidence that she was unable to unders...

Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German bakerys syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go downA spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year o...

HC stays Financial Intelligence Unit's order against PayPal subject to it furnishing Rs 96 lakh bank guarantee, keeping transaction record.

HC stays Financial Intelligence Units order against PayPal subject to it furnishing Rs 96 lakh bank guarantee, keeping transaction record....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021