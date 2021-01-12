Left Menu
Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 12

12-01-2021
Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 12

- US on high alert, FBI warns of nationwide 'armed protests' ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

- Antonio Guterres to seek second five-year term as UN Secretary-General.

- US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday.

- Facebook to remove content containing 'stop the steal' phrase.

- US re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'.

- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines. PTISCY

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...

U.S. judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row in the United States, on mental health grounds, based on evidence that she was unable to unders...

Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German bakerys syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go downA spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year o...
