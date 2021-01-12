Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 12

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 12PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:25 IST
- US on high alert, FBI warns of nationwide 'armed protests' ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.
- Antonio Guterres to seek second five-year term as UN Secretary-General.
- US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday.
- Facebook to remove content containing 'stop the steal' phrase.
- US re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'.
- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines. PTISCY
