Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks FIU stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:36 IST
HC seeks FIU stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) India on American online payment gateway PayPal's plea challenging the Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed on it for alleged violation of money laundering law.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the FIU and sought its stand on PayPal's plea by February 26.

The court also stayed the FIU order subject to PayPal maintaining records of all its transactions and depositing within two weeks in the high court a bank guarantee of Rs 96 lakh.

The court also made the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a party in the matter.

It directed the RBI and the Ministry of Finance to constitute a committee of its representatives to take a policy decision at the highest level on whether such an entity can be considered as a reporting agency and would they be governed by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

''This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate'', says SC to farmer unions.

This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, says SC to farmer unions....

China says WHO team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Jan. 14

China said on Tuesday that the World Health Organizations team of international experts to investigate the origin of COVID-19 will fly from Singapore to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 14.Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speakin...

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

Indias army chief said on Tuesday he expected talks with China will lead to an amicable solution to the Himalayan border crisis which escalated after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed last year. General Manoj Mukund Naravane s...

SC seeks cooperation of farmers' unions, says ''those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws.

SC seeks cooperation of farmers unions, says those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee on farm laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021