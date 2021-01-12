Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Philippine central bank sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:49 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Philippine central bank sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021

The worst is over for the pandemic-hit Philippine economy, and a "remarkable rebound" is expected this year, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.

"The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference, citing 'green shoots' such as improvements in remittances and foreign direct investments.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine before approval in Philippines; wider shutdown powers in Sweden and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

''This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate'', says SC to farmer unions.

This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, says SC to farmer unions....

China says WHO team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Jan. 14

China said on Tuesday that the World Health Organizations team of international experts to investigate the origin of COVID-19 will fly from Singapore to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 14.Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speakin...

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

Indias army chief said on Tuesday he expected talks with China will lead to an amicable solution to the Himalayan border crisis which escalated after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed last year. General Manoj Mukund Naravane s...

SC seeks cooperation of farmers' unions, says ''those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws.

SC seeks cooperation of farmers unions, says those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee on farm laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021