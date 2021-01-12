REUTERS NEXT-Philippine central bank sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021

The worst is over for the pandemic-hit Philippine economy, and a "remarkable rebound" is expected this year, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.

"The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference, citing 'green shoots' such as improvements in remittances and foreign direct investments.

