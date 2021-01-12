Left Menu
Indian foreign min says will get clarity on export of COVID-19 vaccines in few weeks

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the government would have greater clarity on the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the country within the next few weeks. And we will keep our global role very much.." he said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrSJaishankar)

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the government would have greater clarity on the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the country within the next few weeks. Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference that India understood the anxieties of foreign governments with regard to getting the vaccines delivered to their populations.

India, one of the world's biggest producers of vaccines and generic drugs, is expected to be a key manufacturing centre for COVID-19 vaccines. "We will get clarity pretty soon on what our own consumption is going got be, (what) deployments are going to be. And we will keep our global role very much.." he said.

