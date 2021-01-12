Left Menu
No power can prevent us from setting up panel to resolve impasse on farm laws, says SC

There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, it said to farmer unions.On Monday, the apex court had pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought cooperation of protesting farmers at Delhi borders and said no power can prevent it from setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over controversial farm laws.

The observation of the bench asking protesting farmers bodies to cooperate assume significance in view of reports that they would not go to any apex court-appointed panel for resolution of disputes and wanted repeal of laws only. Before pronouncing the order, the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde commenced the hearing and urged the farmers' unions to cooperate and go before the committee to be appointed by it to resolve the dispute. ''We are concerned about protecting the lives and proerty of citizens of India and we want to solve the problem,'' said the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. In the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, it said no power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws.

It reiterated the apex court has powers to suspend the legislation in order to solve the problem. The bench said those who ''genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws. It highlighted the difference between judiciary and the politics and asked the farmers to cooperate with it. ''This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate'', it said to farmer unions.

On Monday, the apex court had pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

