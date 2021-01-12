Left Menu
EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 12-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:23 IST
The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"We intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva," Gallina said in a hearing in the EU Parliament, confirming a Reuters report from Monday.

