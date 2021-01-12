Left Menu
French minister: economic growth hinges on vaccine rollout

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:25 IST
France faces a "challenge" to meet its forecast for 6% economic growth this year, with the outcome depending on how fast COVID-19 vaccines can be rolled out, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire said if things go well, France could experience a significant economic rebound in the second half of this year.

