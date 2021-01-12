C'garh: Two CAF constables injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

Two constables of theChhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were injured when a pressureimprovised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted byNaxals, exploded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpurdistrict, police said.

The blast took place around 12 pm in the forestbetween the villages of Dhanora and Orchha, located around 350km from capital Raipur, Narayanpur superintendent of policeMohit Garg said.

A joint team of security forces was out on an areadomination operation and was cordoning off the forest around 2km away from Orchha police station, where it spotted an IEDplanted beneath the ground, the official said.

''The explosive was being deactivated when it suddenlywent off, causing splinter injuries to constables SantoshYadav and Mahesh Alami of the CAF's 16th battalion,'' he said.

The duo was rushed to a local hospital, from wherethey are being shifted to Raipur for further treatment, the SPsaid, adding their condition is said to be out of danger.

