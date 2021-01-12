Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Two CAF constables injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST
C'garh: Two CAF constables injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

Two constables of theChhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were injured when a pressureimprovised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted byNaxals, exploded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpurdistrict, police said.

The blast took place around 12 pm in the forestbetween the villages of Dhanora and Orchha, located around 350km from capital Raipur, Narayanpur superintendent of policeMohit Garg said.

A joint team of security forces was out on an areadomination operation and was cordoning off the forest around 2km away from Orchha police station, where it spotted an IEDplanted beneath the ground, the official said.

''The explosive was being deactivated when it suddenlywent off, causing splinter injuries to constables SantoshYadav and Mahesh Alami of the CAF's 16th battalion,'' he said.

The duo was rushed to a local hospital, from wherethey are being shifted to Raipur for further treatment, the SPsaid, adding their condition is said to be out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India prepares for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a ...

Japan PM says may widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he is considering extending a state of emergency further beyond Tokyo to include Aichi prefecture, home to Toyota Motor Corp, and other central and western areas to curb the spread of COVID-19. We...

EXPLAINER-Why a state of emergency raises concerns in Malaysia

Malaysia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to try to rein in coronavirus infections and suspended parliament in a move that helps Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin avoid an immediate challenge to his leadership. The emergency also give...

Sri Lanka Opposition legislator jailed for contempt of court

An Opposition parliamentarian in Sri Lanka was on Tuesday sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for making derogatory comments against the judiciary in 2017. Ranjan Ramanayake, a legislator with the main opposition alliance, Sama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021