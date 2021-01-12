Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:26 IST
Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southernregion at 5.20 PM.

LGM1 KL-HC-LIFE MISSION HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into LifeMission project Kochi: In a setback to the LDF government, the KeralaHigh Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the CBIinvestigation into alleged irregularities in 'Life Mission', astate housing project envisaging total housing for thehomeless.

MDS3 KA-CABINET-CM Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on Jan 13: CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saidthe much awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely to takeplace on January 13 and a list of new ministers to be inductedwill be released by the evening.

MDS9 KA-LD VACCINE Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines Bengaluru: The first consignment of 6.47 lakh doses ofCOVID-19 vaccines has arrived here, and the Karnatakagovernment said it was committed to conducting the vaccinationdrive in a transparent way.

MDS11 TL-VACCINE Telangana receives 3.64 lakh doses Covishield vaccine Hyderabad: The Telangana government received the firstconsignment of 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishieldfrom the Pune-based Serum Institute.

MDS12 TN-PONGAL-LD RAHUL GANDHI Rahul Gandhi to visit TN for 'Jallikattu' to lend 'moral'support to farmers protest Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit TamilNadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull tamingevent, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagirisaid here.

MES1 TN-SCHOOLS-CM TN schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from Jan19 Chennai: Schools would reopen for students of tenth andtwelfth grades from January 19 and each classroom shall have astrength not exceeding 25 pupils, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami announced here.

MES3 KL-LOAN APPS Left Front Govt in Kerala mulling law to rein in loanapps Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government wascontemplating formulating a law to rein in loan apps andat least 63 cases have been registered in the state so far,Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN agencies and partners establish global Ebola vaccine stockpile

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This vaccine is ...

Bird flu: Centre asks states to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits

The Centre on Tuesday said it has issued advisories to states regarding testing protocols for bird flu and also asked them to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.Till Monday, bird flu outbre...

Cricket-Woakes rues missed opportunity to push for test start v Sri Lanka

England seamer Chris Woakes was relieved to be out of his Sri Lanka hotel room after spending seven days in isolation but said he was unlikely to play in the first test that starts in Galle on Thursday. With all-rounder Ben Stokes not avail...

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021