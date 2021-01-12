Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southernregion at 5.20 PM.

LGM1 KL-HC-LIFE MISSION HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into LifeMission project Kochi: In a setback to the LDF government, the KeralaHigh Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the CBIinvestigation into alleged irregularities in 'Life Mission', astate housing project envisaging total housing for thehomeless.

MDS3 KA-CABINET-CM Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on Jan 13: CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saidthe much awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely to takeplace on January 13 and a list of new ministers to be inductedwill be released by the evening.

MDS9 KA-LD VACCINE Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines Bengaluru: The first consignment of 6.47 lakh doses ofCOVID-19 vaccines has arrived here, and the Karnatakagovernment said it was committed to conducting the vaccinationdrive in a transparent way.

MDS11 TL-VACCINE Telangana receives 3.64 lakh doses Covishield vaccine Hyderabad: The Telangana government received the firstconsignment of 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishieldfrom the Pune-based Serum Institute.

MDS12 TN-PONGAL-LD RAHUL GANDHI Rahul Gandhi to visit TN for 'Jallikattu' to lend 'moral'support to farmers protest Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit TamilNadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull tamingevent, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagirisaid here.

MES1 TN-SCHOOLS-CM TN schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from Jan19 Chennai: Schools would reopen for students of tenth andtwelfth grades from January 19 and each classroom shall have astrength not exceeding 25 pupils, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami announced here.

MES3 KL-LOAN APPS Left Front Govt in Kerala mulling law to rein in loanapps Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government wascontemplating formulating a law to rein in loan apps andat least 63 cases have been registered in the state so far,Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said.

