Drug menace to be curbed: Commissioner

Strict action will be takenagainst people involved in drug sale and those creatingnuisance in public places, city police commissioner NShashikumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme at the press clubhere, he said police will give priority to efforts for curbingdrug menace.

He said the police had paraded 140 drug offenders in thecity recently, among whom 70 were habitual offenders.

The parade was meant to give a chance to those who arewilling to transform and lead a normal life, he said.

On 'Operation Suraksha' being implemented by the police,he said the aim was to check consumption of alcohol and use ofganja in public places, including beaches.

A total of 75 people have so far been taken into custodyas part of the operation, Shashikumar said.

More than 20 people were taken into custody fromSomeshwar beach alone, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)