Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court appoints committee for discussion with farmers, government on farm laws; panel to give report in two months

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:43 IST
Supreme Court appoints committee for discussion with farmers, government on farm laws; panel to give report in two months
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months. The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days.

"The committee should file the report within two months before the Supreme Court. First sitting to be held within 10 days," the three-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by CJI S A Bobde said in its order today. The court also expressed hope that the farmers' protests will be called off after it stayed the operation of the new farm laws.

It said that the MSP system as it existed before the enactment of the laws must be continued. "No farmer must be dispossessed or deprived of his title as a result of any action taken under the laws," the bench of the Apex Court today said.

The top court said that the committee will comprise of Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwant. The committee has been constituted for the "purpose of listening to the grievances of farmers relating to the farm laws and views of the government to make recommendations".

The court said the panel shall be provided a place in Delhi and government will bear its expenses and provide secretarial assistance. The representatives of farmer bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws, shall participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their viewpoint, the court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

J-K witnessed positive changes in past two years: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Sigh on Tuesday said a number of positive changes have taken place in the Union Territory over the past two years and the police force will continue to work with more dedication to strengt...

IRDAI proposes extension of sandbox regulations by 2 yrs

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday proposed to extend the validity of regulatory sandbox guidelines by two years as the proposals received under it require more time for completion.To give a fillip to insurance penetration and facilitate ...

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of about6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesdayand the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.The flight carrying the Covishield vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021