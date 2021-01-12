CISF jawan shoots himself dead with service weapon in Rajasthan

A CISF jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said. ''B Ranjeet was posted at the 9th Reserve Battalion Camp of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),'' Mohammad Imran, SHO, Hanuman Nagar Police Station said. The jawan belonged to Tamil Nadu, he said. No suicide note was recovered, the SHO said, adding that the jawan's family has been informed about the incident. PTI AG SRY