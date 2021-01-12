CISF jawan shoots himself dead with service weapon in Rajasthan
A CISF jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthans Bhilwara district, police said. B Ranjeet was posted at the 9th Reserve Battalion Camp of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF, Mohammad Imran, SHO, Hanuman Nagar Police Station said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:07 IST
A CISF jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said. ''B Ranjeet was posted at the 9th Reserve Battalion Camp of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),'' Mohammad Imran, SHO, Hanuman Nagar Police Station said. The jawan belonged to Tamil Nadu, he said. No suicide note was recovered, the SHO said, adding that the jawan's family has been informed about the incident. PTI AG SRY
ALSO READ
Man paraded naked in Rajasthan village for sexually harassing woman
Minimum temperatures dip by 4-5 deg C in Rajasthan, likely to remain till Dec 31
Minimum temperatures dip by 4-5 deg C in Rajasthan, likely remain till Dec 31
People distraught with 2-year 'jungle raj' of Rajasthan govt: Poonia
5 killed, 7 injured as SUV overturns in Rajasthan