Ireland to apologise for "brutally misogynistic culture" at church run homes

Updated: 12-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:34 IST
An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among babies at church-run homes makes clear that unmarried mothers faced a "stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture" for decades, the country's children's minister said on Tuesday.

The government approved the publication of the final report into the so-called Mother and Baby Homes on Tuesday and will issue a formal state apology to the many thousands of women and children, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said in a statement.

It will provide financial recognition to the specific groups identified in the 3,000 page report, he added, as well as advancing long promised laws to support excavation, exhumation and, where possible, identification of remains at burial sites at the homes where children as young as newborns were buried.

