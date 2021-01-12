Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept launches online facility to tip it off on illegal foreign assets, benami props

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:51 IST
I-T dept launches online facility to tip it off on illegal foreign assets, benami props

The Income Tax Department has launched a new online facility that allows people to provide a tip-off about undisclosed foreign assets, benami properties or any instance of tax evasion of an individual or entity, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The link ''submit tax evasion petition or benami property holding'' was activated on the e-filing portal of the department, https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, on Monday.

''The facility allows for filing of complaints by persons who are existing PAN (permanent account number) or Aadhaar holders as well as for persons who do not have a PAN or Aadhaar.'' ''After an OTP-based validation process (mobile and/or email), the complainant can file complaints in respect of violations of the Income Tax Act, 1961, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961 and Prevention of Benami Transactions Act in three separate forms designed for the purpose,'' the CBDT said in a statement.

Once a complaint is filed, the department will allot a unique number to each complaint and the complainant would be able to view the status of the complaint on this weblink, it said.

This e-portal, it said, is yet another initiative of the department to bring enhanced ease of interaction with the taxman while strengthening its resolve towards e-governance and encouraging participation of citizens as stakeholders in curbing tax evasion.

The facility also provides an option for someone to be an ''informer'' and claim a reward.

Till now, such a classified or secret information could be given to the tax department by either visiting the I-T investigation wing office in person (resident Indians) and providing the information in a stipulated form and in the case of foreign residents they could email such evidences to the Member (Investigation) in the CBDT.

A reward upto Rs 1 crore (benami assets case) and upto Rs 5 crore (in case of any other tax evasion instance including holding black assets abroad), subject to certain conditions, is given to the informant by the department as per the scheme in operation at present.

Official sources said the department seeks ''credible'' information on tax evasion from the public so that it can act against the offenders rather than someone sending ''anonymous information sans facts'' that leads to wastage of the taxman's efforts and undue claims of reward for tipping off the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until Novemb...

No national shortage of oxygen for COVID patients - UK health minister

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients but some may have to go to different hospitals when local capacity has been used up, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.Hancock was responding to media rep...

U.S. courts block execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana blocked Tuesdays scheduled execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, to allow a hearing on whether she is too mentally ill to be put to death. It is...

UP: Man gets 7 yrs in jail for stealing a farmer's tractor in 2010

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for stealing a farmers tractor 10 years ago.Additional District Judge Prashant Dev also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Vipin Kumar after holding him guilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021