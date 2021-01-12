Left Menu
Delhi: Report of around 100 bird samples awaited, say officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:13 IST
The report of around 100 samples of birds taken from several areas in Delhi is yet to arrive, officials said on Tuesday.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the city government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

Officials from the Animal Husbandry Unit of the Delhi government's Development Department had earlier said 10 samples from three areas – Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Sanjay Lake and Dwarka Sector 9 – tested positive for avian influenza.

''The report of around 100 samples is still awaited,'' Dr Rakesh Singh from the department said.

A drive to cull ducks was conducted on Monday at the famous Sanjay Lake after several ducks were found dead over several days. Besides, officials said, 91 crows were found dead in 14 DDA parks in the last couple of days.

A few days ago, around 50 crows were found dead in Central Park, Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

