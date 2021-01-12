Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP HC to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused

The trial judge did not appreciate the evidence of conspiracy in the right perspective, the petitioners have contended their plea.The petitioners have also sought that the record from the trial court be summoned, the judgment of September 30, 2002 be set aside and the all the 32 accused be held guilty and punished accordingly.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:38 IST
UP HC to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused

The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused persons, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the 1992 demolition of the Babri mosque case.

The petition filed on January 8 by two Ayodhya residents, Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad, will be heard by a Lucknow bench of the high court.

The petition, filed by two Ayodhya residents with All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive member Zafaryab Jilani as their counsel, was on Tuesday listed for hearing by a bench of Justice Rakesh Srivastava.

While filing the petition last week on behalf of Ayodhya residents Jilani, who had also been the convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, had said the court was moved because the CBI has not yet appealed against the last year’s judgment.

The two Ayodhya residents, in their revision petition, have also claimed themselves to be witnesses in the trial against the accused persons.

The Babri mosque was demolished by ''kar sewaks'' on December 6, 1992. After a long legal battle, the special CBI court on September 30, 2020 had pronounced the judgment in the criminal trial and acquitted all the accused, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in 1992.

The trial judge had refused to believe newspaper cuttings, video clips as evidence as their originals copies were not produced in the court and the case rested on these pieces of documentary evidence.

The trial judge had also held that the CBI could not produce any evidence that the accused had a meeting of mind with “kar sewaks”, who demolished the structure. Assailing the trial court’s findings, the petitioners have pleaded that the subordinate court committed error in not convicting the accused persons despite the presence of ample evidence on record. “The trial judge did not appreciate the evidence of conspiracy in the right perspective,” the petitioners have contended their plea.

The petitioners have also sought that the record from the trial court be summoned, the judgment of September 30, 2002 be set aside and the all the 32 accused be held guilty and punished accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centres flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in...

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon AdelsonU.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthr...

Steinmetz denies corruption in Guinea case; says he was not in charge

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on Tuesday denied any role in corruption or forgery linked to mining rights his company secured in Guinea, describing himself as the owner and company ambassador but not the boss.Steinmetz was indicted in ...

Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021