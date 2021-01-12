Godhra woman sent to seven-day police custody in spying case

Lucknow Jan 12 (PTI) A court on Wednesday sent Anas Gitauli, an associate of ex-serviceman Saurabh Sharma who had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly spying for Pakistan, to police custody for seven days.

Special Judge Vijay Chandra Yadav accepted the plea of the state Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seeking remand of Gitauli, who has been accused of giving money to Sharma for sharing the army's sensitive information, officials said.

The remand will start from Wednesday morning, they said.

Sharma was arrested from Meerut last week. On his information, an ATS team also arrested the woman, identified as Anas Gitauli, who is a resident of Panchmahal of Godhra in Gujarat.

The ATS said it made the arrests after a tip-off that Sharma, hailing from Bahuni village under Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district, was passing on Army's secret information to Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence.

