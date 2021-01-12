Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godhra woman sent to seven-day police custody in spying case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:39 IST
Godhra woman sent to seven-day police custody in spying case

Lucknow Jan 12 (PTI) A court on Wednesday sent Anas Gitauli, an associate of ex-serviceman Saurabh Sharma who had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly spying for Pakistan, to police custody for seven days.

Special Judge Vijay Chandra Yadav accepted the plea of the state Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seeking remand of Gitauli, who has been accused of giving money to Sharma for sharing the army's sensitive information, officials said.

The remand will start from Wednesday morning, they said.

Sharma was arrested from Meerut last week. On his information, an ATS team also arrested the woman, identified as Anas Gitauli, who is a resident of Panchmahal of Godhra in Gujarat.

The ATS said it made the arrests after a tip-off that Sharma, hailing from Bahuni village under Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district, was passing on Army's secret information to Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centres flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in...

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon AdelsonU.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthr...

Steinmetz denies corruption in Guinea case; says he was not in charge

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on Tuesday denied any role in corruption or forgery linked to mining rights his company secured in Guinea, describing himself as the owner and company ambassador but not the boss.Steinmetz was indicted in ...

Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021