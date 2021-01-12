Left Menu
Four insurgents arrested in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:52 IST
Four insurgents of two outlawedoutfits have been arrested from a tribal hamlet in Tripura'sSipahijala district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the tribal hamletlate on Monday night and arrested three insurgents of bannedNational Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)and one insurgentof United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF) of Barak Valley,Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said.

The insurgents were identified as Ganga Reang aliasBailen, Jiban Reang and Lalthanga Reang, all three of NLFT andShinghamani Reang of Hailakandi district of adjoining Assam,who is involved with UDLF of Barak Valley, a sisterorganization of NLFT, police said.

''We have seized two pistols, 17 rounds of ammunition,20 NLFT extortion notices, cell phones and other incriminatingmaterials from their possession'', the IGP said.

On December 24 last year, Director General of PoliceVS Yadav said four out of top 10 commanders of NLFT(Biswamohan) faction laid down arms before the state police.

PTI JOYRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

