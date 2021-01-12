Family of arrested Ker journalist Kappan seeks CM's intervention

Family members ofKerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested by the UttarPradesh police three months ago, staged a dharna here in frontof the Secretariat here on Tuesday demanding the interventionof Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to set him free.

Kappan, secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union ofWorking Journalists (KUWJ), and three other alleged PopularFront of India (PFI) activists were booked by the UP police onsedition and other serious charges in Mathura on October 5last year while they were heading to Hathras where a 19-yearold Dalit woman had allegedly been gang-raped and murdered.

Speaking to the media, Kappan's wife, Reaiheanathalleged that her husband was tortured by the Uttar Pradeshpolice and asked him to name any CPI(M) leaders in order toescape from his ordeal.

''They tortured him while he was arrested. Theytortured him saying he is a Keralite. Kappan told me and ourlawyer that the UP police asked him to name some CPI(M)leaders so that he can escape from the orderal,'' she said.

''They also asked why Rahul Gandhi visited our houseand whether Kappan eats beef. They accused him of havingassets worth Rs 100 crore. But just see our house and everyonewill understand how much we have,'' she added.

Hamsa, elder brother of Kappan, said the Kerala chiefminister had said that the government was unable to interferein the matter as it was outside the state.

''We had written a letter to CM seeking hisintervention in the matter. But we got a reply saying thegovernment was unable to interfere as it was outside thestate. This dharna is to demand the intervention of the CM inthe matter. We hope he will. We have been requesting everyone.

They (UP police) have not even presented any evidence in thematter,'' Hamsa said.

Reaiheanath said the health of Kappan's mother, who is90, was deteriorating and needed help for everything.

Mother of three minors, Reaiheanath (37) is runningfrom pillar to post seeking justice for Kappan and her family.

On January5, the judicial custody of Kappan and threeothers--Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood, and Alam--was extended by 90days.

Uttar Pradesh police submitted to the court that sincemost of the offices of the PFI and other allied organisationsare based in Kerala and during the investigation there somemore information has surfaced, the STF needs the accused to bein judicial custody for verification of the information.

According to the FIR, charges under the stringentUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act were alsofiled against the four men, who were accused by the statepolice of having links with the PFI.

The four men were arrested from a toll plaza inMathura as they were heading to Hathras district to visit thevictim's native village.

The Hathras incident that witnessed nationwide outrageinvolved a 19-year old Dalit woman who was allegedly raped ata village in the district by four men on September 14 lastyear.PTI RRT SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)