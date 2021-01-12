UK interior minister says lockdown rules are tough enough

The British government's rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus are currently tough enough, but constantly under review, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

"The rules are tough enough," she told a news conference, citing the issuing of 45,000 fines for breaking the rules as evidence. She later said that the regulations were under constant review.

